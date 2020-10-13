Pinnacle Bank Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $4,496,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. 111,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.