Pinnacle Bank Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,183. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

