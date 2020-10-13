Pinnacle Bank Has $2 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $41.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,484.23. 154,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,203.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,772.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

