Pinnacle Bank Has $223,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

