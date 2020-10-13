Pinnacle Bank Has $228,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. 454,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

