Pinnacle Bank Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.71. 42,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,723. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

