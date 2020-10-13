Pinnacle Bank Has $511,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $518.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,470 shares of company stock worth $38,577,648. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

