Pinnacle Bank Invests $173,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,351,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

