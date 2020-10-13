Pinnacle Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $69.69. 456,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.