Pinnacle Bank Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $176.80. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

