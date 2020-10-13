Pinnacle Bank Sells 1,310 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Bank cut its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

