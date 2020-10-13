Pinnacle Bank Sells 525 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.22. 52,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

