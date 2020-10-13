Pinnacle Bank Sells 746 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,471,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,866. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

