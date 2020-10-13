Pinnacle Bank Sells 75 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Paypal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Paypal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Paypal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in Paypal by 543.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 17,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.79. 168,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average of $162.07. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

