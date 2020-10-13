Pinnacle Bank Trims Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald's by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.81.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

