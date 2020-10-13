Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNFP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.