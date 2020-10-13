Piper Sandler Trims Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Target Price to $6.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of ET opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 73,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 115,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

