PIXEL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a total market cap of $466,505.69 and approximately $1.49 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,508.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.02081731 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00606261 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010970 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

