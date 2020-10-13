Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of PLT traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $703.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

