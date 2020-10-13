Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $864,004.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,973.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,328 shares of company stock worth $15,037,085 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,988,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

