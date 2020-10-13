Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Barclays raised their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,973.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,118,328 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 284,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988,463. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

