Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

