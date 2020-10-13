Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $42.13 Average PT from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:POR opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 246,314 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

