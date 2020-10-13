POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in POSCO by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 309,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,172,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in POSCO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in POSCO by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.