Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept."

PBPB stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $27,483.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Near acquired 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Potbelly by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Potbelly by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

