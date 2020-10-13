PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PPL by 47.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 171,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of PPL by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 90,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,741. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.