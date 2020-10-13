Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTIL. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of DTIL opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. On average, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.6% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 195.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

