Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTIL. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.
Shares of DTIL opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.6% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 195.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
