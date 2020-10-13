Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Receives GBX 51.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 51.43 ($0.67).

PMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON:PMO opened at GBX 14.46 ($0.19) on Thursday. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

