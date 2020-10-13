Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $97.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

PRBZF traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

