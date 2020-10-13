Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

PRIM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $968.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $281,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 692.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

