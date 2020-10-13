Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1,169.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 8,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

