Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,231,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,653.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Passilla bought 19,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $48,806.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,160.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and have sold 89,497 shares valued at $220,312. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.43% of Priority Technology worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.