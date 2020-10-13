PRIZM Reaches Market Cap of $35.14 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 106% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,489.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.02081493 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00608490 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,211,893,002 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

