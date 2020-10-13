Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,885. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after buying an additional 332,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.