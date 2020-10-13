Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.67.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 19.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period.

NYSE PRLB opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

