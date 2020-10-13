Proton (XPR) Hits Market Cap of $19.36 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Proton has a total market cap of $19.36 million and $574,707.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.04892619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,801,970,725 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

