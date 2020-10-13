Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after buying an additional 979,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,698,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $232.45. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $232.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

