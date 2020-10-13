Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 33.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.01. The stock had a trading volume of 75,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

