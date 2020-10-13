Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,354 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 289,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $129.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $163,411.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 308,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,204,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,927,478 shares of company stock valued at $162,456,593. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

