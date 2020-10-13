Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 970 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,402.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. 22,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.