Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 428 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 130,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. 804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

