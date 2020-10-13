Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.76. 58,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

