Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKH. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

JKH traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $345.67. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,136. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $345.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

