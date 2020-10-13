Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 630 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.28. 682,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.