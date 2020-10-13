Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,296. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.