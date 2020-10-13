Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 76,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 5,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.