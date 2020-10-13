Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,699. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $222.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average is $188.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.