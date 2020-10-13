PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. PROXIMUS/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About PROXIMUS/ADR

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

