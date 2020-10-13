Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

QIWI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qiwi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Qiwi by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

