QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $67.65 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -218.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $724,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 362,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 386,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2,259.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 126,513 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

